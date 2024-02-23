The Washington Wizards are on the tough side of a back-to-back, after an exhausting outing in Denver. Like Denver, Oklahoma City currently sports one of the best records in the league, so this is almost surely one of those “schedule losses”. Let’s at least sit back and try to enjoy the show from the OKC and one of the most fluid offensive teams in the league.

Game info

Gametime: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Feb. 23

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries: For the Wizards.Isaiah Livers is listed as Day-to-Day.

For the Thunder, Bismack Biyombo is Day-to-Day.

What to look for

The Thunder have started the season better than some have expected with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on surefire All-NBA campaign. With the Wizards and the Thunder having very different goals, and with the Wizards coming off perhaps one of the hardest back-to-backs in the league: flying from the Mile High Denver to OKC, one would have to be extravagant to bet on a Wizards’ win.

It will be interesting to see if Avdija, who has had an excellent good offensive stretch before the All-Star Break continues his hot streak after the break and a couple beers in Cancun.

I guess it will also be interesting to see how the Jordan Poole situation is managed post ASB: is he finally benched or is he going to start to recover some of his depleted value.

Here are some highlights from the last time these teams matched-up, in early January: