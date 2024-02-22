The Washington Wizards lost to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, 130-110.

Entering Thursday’s matchup in Denver, the Wizards had lost eight-straight games. With the All-Star break providing teams with much-needed rest, Washington looked to turn things around in the Mile High city.

A big shake up occurred prior to tip-off, with Jordan Poole benched and Bilal Coulibaly entering the starting lineup. Poole’s benching was something many fans desired, as the hope is it will help Poole get back to his old ways. As for Bilal, he’ll enjoy a larger role as the new starting SG for what is expected to be the rest of this season.

First Quarter

Michael Porter Jr. got things started with a corner three, followed by a Kyle Kuzma floater for Washington’s first points post All-Star break. Marvin Bagley had his way early on against Nikola Jokic, using his quickness to get around the reigning Finals MVP. Bagley scored four quick points to keep Washington afloat.

Defensive issues arose for Brian Keefe’s squad, with multiple lapses leading to wide open layups for Denver. Porter Jr. broke loose for an easy score, followed by Murray breaking free from his defender and sinking a layup.

The Nuggets continued to have their way in the paint, scoring ten of their first 13 points down low. Jordan Poole checked into game at the 7:00 mark for Deni Avdija. Poole missed his first two shots after coming into the game, setting up what would be a tough shooting night.

Additionally, Johnny Davis saw some rotational minutes early on, breaking away in transition for an easy deuce. The layup may have been WIDE open, but let Wizards fans have this one. Davis also drew a shooting foul but missed both at the line.

At the end of Q1, Denver led 38-25.

Second Quarter

The second frame began with a backcourt of Jordan Poole andf Johnny Davis, with Poole running the point. Kispert, Shamet and Kuzma rounded out the group as Brian Keefe went small looking for a spark.

That spark wasn’t found, with the Wizards merely treading water while Jokic rested. The smaller lineup did open the floor up for more offensive penetration, but the defensive issues remained.

More of the same ensued throughout the quarter, with Denver having its way offensively. The Wizards had no answer for the Jokic-Murray pick & roll, as the Nuggets lead blossomed to 25.

At the half, the Wizards trailed by a ton, 72-51. Kuzma had 15 pts on 6-13 FG while Poole dropped 13 pts off the bench on 3-12 FG. Porter Jr. led all Nuggets with 18 pts at the break.

Third Quarter

Brian Keefe’s squad had struggled out of halftime recently, but seemed to put those struggles in the rearview mirror, opening the third on a 6-0 run. Kyle Kuzma scored 11 of the team’s first 15 points in Q3, knocking down threes and getting to the rack. Apart from short-arming a few floaters, Washington’s No. 33 came out firing.

Kuzma’s hot start didn’t do much for the scoreboard though. Washington and Denver were virtually even to begin the third, trading buckets to keep Denver’s lead above 20 points.

Eugene Omoruyi entered the game with four minutes to play in the quarter and balled out. In two minutes, ‘Geno secured three steals on Jokic en route to four points of his own and a 12-3 Wizards run. Omoruyi has been a spark off the bench all season, bringing energy and effort whenever he touches the hardwood.

Washington trailed by as many as 28, but entered the final quarter down just 18, 101-83.

Fourth Quarter

If you turned this game off before the fourth quarter, let me save you some time by telling you that you didn’t miss much. Denver went on a 10-0 run. Washington responded with a 9-0 run. Denver then put Jokic back in the game and it was over from there.

Washington lost the contest in blowout fashion, 130-110, their ninth-straight loss.

Stats:

Jokic: 21 pts, 19 reb, 15 ast, 100% FG

Kuzma: 31 pts, 13 reb, 48% FG

Porter Jr: 22 pts, 11 reb

Jones: 13 pts, 14 ast