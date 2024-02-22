Wizards at Nuggets game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards play the Denver Nuggets today at 9:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - OUT

What to watch for

Washington heads to Denver as losers of eight-straight games. Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert have surged to begin February, averaging career-highs en route to impressive showings. Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly have struggled shooting the ball, despite getting some open looks from deep. Washington has been playing better basketball as of late, competing on the road against Boston and Dallas prior to the All-Star break.

Additionally, it’ll be the Wizards first game since buying out guard Delon Wright, so look for who interim head coach Brian Keefe gives those minutes to.

Jordan Poole is coming off the bench, as Ava Wallace of the Washington Post reported.

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Bilal Coulibaly

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Marvin Bagley III