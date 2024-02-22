The Washington Wizards host the defending champion Denver Nuggets tonight at 9 p.m. Here are the better odds for the matchup, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds To Win

The Denver Nuggets are 15-point favorites to win. The over-under for the game is set at 231.5 points.

Individual Leaders

For scoring:

Nikola Jokic: 27.5 (-135 over/-+105 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 18.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

Deni Avdija: 15.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

(For what it’s worth Avdija is now predicted to score more than Jordan Poole, who is at just 13.5 points tonight)

For assists:

Jokic: 9.5 (+114 over/-145 under)

Tyus Jones: 7.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

For rebounds:

Jokic: 12.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Avdija: 7.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Good luck, and please remember to gamble responsibly!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media sponsor. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).