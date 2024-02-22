Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

On this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey, we have one question: what is Deni Avdija’s ceiling as a player?

Recently, Avdija has been playing at a much higher level, averaging 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in his last 10 appearances. Many, if not most Wizards fans didn’t figure that Avdija was a guarantee to be with the team for their rebuild and beyond, but now may be changing their minds.

So our survey this week is grouped out in terms of the type of player you expect Avdija to be at his peak. Will he be an NBA All-Star at some point? Could he be a starter of a playoff bound Wizards team in the future? Let us know your thoughts by answering the survey question below.

We will share the results over the weekend. Thank you for responding to our latest SB Nation Reacts survey!