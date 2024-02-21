The labor union representing some Capital One Arena workers is against the arena move to Alexandria

The Northern Virginia AFL-CIO, which represents concessions stand employees at Capital One Arena, has voiced concerns about Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s plan to move to Alexandria, Va., according to a report by Teo Armus, Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella of The Washington Post.

Monumental and JBG Smith, the developer that would be constructing the Alexandria arena is reportedly surprised by this development, because they claim to be committed to hiring mostly union workers.

I’m not sure how much this could affect Monumental’s efforts to move to Virginia. But this news is another thing that will help the cause for I keep the teams in Washington. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.