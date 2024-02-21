The Washington Wizards were already on the road, but had 8 days off thanks to All-Star Break. So they flew home, and now fly out West again to continue their road trip, paying a visit to the reigning champs, the Denver Nuggets.

Game info

When: : Thursday, February 22, 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Isaiah Livers (Out)

Nuggets: Hunter Tyson, Julian Strawther, Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Day-to-Day).

Pregame notes

Can the Wizards squeak to double-digit number of wins? — The Wizards might be en route to one of their worst records ever. They still haven’t cracked the W column to double digits!

No reason to believe they’ll do it in this tough back-to-back against the reigning champs, and a day later against the OKC Thunder...

Which version of Avdija will we see after the All-Star Break — Deni had himself a career night right before the break, scoring 43 against the notoriously bad defense of (Zion Williamson and) the New Orleans Pelicans. Now that he will be prominently featured in the scouting report, it will be interesting to see how he fares against better and more prepared defenses.

Flashback: Wizards beat the Nuggets in Denver

A couple years ago, the Wizards had one of their most impressive performances of the “Bradley Beal Era” as they got a narrow 112—110 win over the Nuggets in Denver. Here are the highlights from that game: