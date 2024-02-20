Wizards sign Justin Champagnie to 10-day contract

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Washington Wizards are signing G/F Justin Champagnie to a 10-day contract.

The Washington Wizards are signing forward Justin Champagnie to a 10-day contract out of NBA G League, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Champagnie has played parts of two NBA seasons and is averaging 22.3 PPG/8.9 RPG for Sioux Falls. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2024

In 19 games this season with the Sioux Fall Skyforce, the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, Champagnie averaged 22.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.7% from the field.

Undrafted out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2021, Champagnie has had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics at the NBA level.

At 6’6” and 206 pounds, Champagnie can play multiple positions. He’s listed as a forward on most sites, but has the athleticism to play guard.

Additionally, he’s a solid defender, picking up more than two steals per game while averaging 1.3 blocks.

The downside to Champagnie’s game is his shooting, making just 30.3% of his three-point attempts while knocking down just 76.3% of his free throws.

This move gets the Wizards to 14 men on the roster.