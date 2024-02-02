The NBA Trade Deadline is less than one week away. And many teams are looking to see if they can make an addition to their roster before a playoff push. The Washington Wizards are obviously rebuilding, so other teams view them as a team that could be willing to let any player go … at the right price.

Guard Tyus Jones is one of the Wizards’ most coveted trade targets and other teams think the Wizards may be willing to let him go for multiple second round picks, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Before, the Wizards were apparently only willing to trade jones for a first round pick.

Jones is the Wizards’ starting point guard, averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 assists per game. While he is starting on the Wizards, he was the backup point guard on the Memphis Grizzlies last season, so any team that trades for him probably views him as a backup.

And while it would be nice to see the Wizards get a first round pick for Jones, I don’t see how it makes sense for a backup to warrant giving up that kind of an asset. We’ll see what happens to Jones in the days ahead!