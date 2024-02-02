The Washington Wizards host the Miami Heat tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds, per DraftKings SportsBook:

Who is favored to win the game?

Marco wrote in the preview that the Miami Heat have been slumping heading into this game. But the bookies still have their money on a spread where the Wizards are 8 point underdogs with a total score of 233 points.

In other words, they think the Heat will get the job done in D.C.

Who are the projected statistical leaders?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 24.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

Jimmy Butler: 22.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 7.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

Terry Rozier: 5.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

For rebounds:

Bam Adebayo: 11.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Kuzma: -6.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Good luck!

