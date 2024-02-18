NBA All-Star Sunday preview: The main event is tonight!

Happy Sunday everyone. Let’s go through today’s events:
G League Next Up Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Indiana Convention Center
How to watch: It will be streamed at the NBA G League Website and YouTube. Each team is GM’ed by a social media influencer who will also stream the game.
Format: Four teams of seven players will play for the championship.
Here are the squads:
Team Giraffe Stars
- Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
- Collin Gillespie, Grand Rapids Gold
- Ron Holland, G League Ignite (Replaced by Adama Sanogo)
- Keyontae Johnson, Oklahoma City Blue
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Delaware Blue Coats (Replaced by Kyle Mangas)
- Kyle Mangas, Indiana Mad Ants
- Jermaine Samuels, Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Adama Sanogo, Windy City Bulls
- Quinndary Weatherspoon, South Bay Lakers
Team EYL
- Ashton Hagans, Rip City Remix
- Dink Pate, G League Ignite
- Trevelin Queen, Osceola Magic
- Babacar Sane, G League Ignite
- Ethan Thompson, Mexico City Capitanes
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Mad Ants
- Alondes Williams, Sioux Falls Skyforce
Team BallIsLife
- Izan Almansa, G League Ignite
- Emoni Bates, Cleveland Charge
- Kendric Davis, Santa Cruz Warriors
- JD Davison, Maine Celtics (Replaced by Kendric Davis)
- Kevon Harris, Osceola Magic
- Javan Johnson, Santa Cruz Warriors
- London Johnson, G League Ignite
- Skal Labissiere, Stockton Kings
Team Strictly
- Dominick Barlow, Austin Spurs
- Darius Bazley, Delaware Blue Coats
- Thierry Darlan, G League Ignite
- Luka Garza, Iowa Wolves
- Markquis Nowell, Raptors 905 (Replaced by Isaiah Wong)
- Tyler Smith, G League Ignite
- Cole Swider, Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Isaiah Wong, Indiana Mad Ants
The dunk contest for the league will be at 2 p.m. ET.
NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
How to watch: TNT
Format: After several years of player-led drafts, this year’s All-Star Game will be run in a traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western format. There will also be no gimmicky quarter-by-quarter scores for charity.
Rosters can be found here.
Odds: The Western Conference All-Stars are 2.5 point favorites. Over/Under is 364 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Enjoy the games, and please feel free to use this as your place to discuss the game!
