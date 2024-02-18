NBA All-Star Sunday preview: The main event is tonight!

Happy Sunday everyone. Let’s go through today’s events:

G League Next Up Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Indiana Convention Center

How to watch: It will be streamed at the NBA G League Website and YouTube. Each team is GM’ed by a social media influencer who will also stream the game.

Format: Four teams of seven players will play for the championship.

Here are the squads:

Team Giraffe Stars

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Collin Gillespie, Grand Rapids Gold

Ron Holland, G League Ignite (Replaced by Adama Sanogo)

Keyontae Johnson, Oklahoma City Blue

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Delaware Blue Coats (Replaced by Kyle Mangas)

Kyle Mangas, Indiana Mad Ants

Jermaine Samuels, Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Adama Sanogo, Windy City Bulls

Quinndary Weatherspoon, South Bay Lakers

Team EYL

Ashton Hagans, Rip City Remix

Dink Pate, G League Ignite

Trevelin Queen, Osceola Magic

Babacar Sane, G League Ignite

Ethan Thompson, Mexico City Capitanes

Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Mad Ants

Alondes Williams, Sioux Falls Skyforce

Team BallIsLife

Izan Almansa, G League Ignite

Emoni Bates, Cleveland Charge

Kendric Davis, Santa Cruz Warriors

JD Davison, Maine Celtics (Replaced by Kendric Davis)

Kevon Harris, Osceola Magic

Javan Johnson, Santa Cruz Warriors

London Johnson, G League Ignite

Skal Labissiere, Stockton Kings

Team Strictly

Dominick Barlow, Austin Spurs

Darius Bazley, Delaware Blue Coats

Thierry Darlan, G League Ignite

Luka Garza, Iowa Wolves

Markquis Nowell, Raptors 905 (Replaced by Isaiah Wong)

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Cole Swider, Sioux Falls Skyforce

Isaiah Wong, Indiana Mad Ants

The dunk contest for the league will be at 2 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

How to watch: TNT

Format: After several years of player-led drafts, this year’s All-Star Game will be run in a traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western format. There will also be no gimmicky quarter-by-quarter scores for charity.

Rosters can be found here.

Odds: The Western Conference All-Stars are 2.5 point favorites. Over/Under is 364 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Enjoy the games, and please feel free to use this as your place to discuss the game!

