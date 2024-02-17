Well, that snowstorm was NOT what we expected.

But anyway, it’s Saturday, time for the cool individual competitions before the main event tomorrow evening.

Here are the odds for each event, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Skills Challenge

Team Pacers: +140

+140 Team All-Stars: +160

+160 Team Top picks: +200

It is usually pretty hard to determine what’s going to happen in this kind of event. After all, players are doing everything. But the favorites are from the home team.

Three Point Contest: Traditional

Damian Lillard: +425

+425 Tyrese Haliburton: +450

+450 Trae Young: +600

+600 Malik Beasley: +650

+650 Lauri Markkanen: +650

+650 Karl Anthony-Towns: +650

+650 Jalen Brunson: +650

+650 Donovan Mitchell: +700

Lillard is the defending champion from last year and is predicted to win again.

Three Point Contest: Steph vs. Sabrina

Stephen Curry: -220

-220 Sabrina Ionescu: +160

Ionescu may have scored 37 points out of 40 in last year’s WNBA three point contest. But she says that she will shoot from the NBA three point line, which your average person thinks is going to make her look like a fool for challenging Curry, the NBA’s career leader in threes.

If Brian Keefe can keep the Wizards beating the odds as of late with the spread, Ionescu could make you money because she beats Curry. You never know what’s going to happen in this kind of contest!

Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung: −275

−275 Jaylen Brown: +380

+380 Jaime Jaquez Jr.: +550

+550 Jacob Toppin: +550

Given that McClung won last year’s slam dunk contest without missing a single attempt and showing why he was a YouTube star during his Gate City High School days putting Southwest Virginia high school basketball on the map, he could very well be on his way to another this year. Also, given that he is the only non-NBA player on this list, McClung will come in here hungrier than the rest of the field.

Jaylen Brown is the one All-Star on this list, so we’ll see if he can make things interesting against McClung. But you don’t have to be the best basketball player to win the dunk contest. You just need hops, technique, creativity in the air and sometimes being a crowd favorite to pull it off. Mac will have all of those things tonight.

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here’s the info from the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).