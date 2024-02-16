 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2024 recap: Bilal Coulibaly’s weekend ends early as Team Pau loses to Team Detlef, 41-35

Bilal Coulibaly was a non-factor in this game when NBA players lost to …. G Leaguers. It is what it is.

By Albert Lee
/ new
2024 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Game Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2024 NBA Rising Stars challenge is now complete.

Team Jalen beats Team Tamika, 40-35

Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 18 points to lead Team Jalen to a semifinals win. Scoot Henderson led Team Tamika with 10 points.

Team Pau loses to Team Detlef, 41-36

As a team made of NBA All-Stars, Team Pau was expected to be the favorites against Team Detlef given that they are all G League players. However, the G Leaguers are playing for a lot more pride. Therefore, it was not a surprise to see them race to a 23-13 lead against … THE NBA PLAYERS!

That said, the NBA players were able to make a comeback, thanks to Wembanyama finishing fast breaks and their talent disparity. But again, Team Detlef, the G Leaguers, had more pride. They still raced to a 37-32 lead with Mac McClung getting fouled on a three point s shot attempt. He only went 2-of-3 from the line and Team Pau had a couple unanswered baskets. But at the end of the day, Matas Buzelis made the game winning shot for Team Detlef to get a win over Team Pau.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 4 points but only played 7:44 in the game, the least among ALL players in this contest. He was pathetic to be brutally honest.

Wembanyama led Team Pau with 11 points, while McClung led Team Detlef with 12.

All I have to say is: what a #SoWizards finish to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Loading comments...