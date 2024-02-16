The 2024 NBA Rising Stars challenge is now complete.

Team Jalen beats Team Tamika, 40-35

Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 18 points to lead Team Jalen to a semifinals win. Scoot Henderson led Team Tamika with 10 points.

Team Pau loses to Team Detlef, 41-36

As a team made of NBA All-Stars, Team Pau was expected to be the favorites against Team Detlef given that they are all G League players. However, the G Leaguers are playing for a lot more pride. Therefore, it was not a surprise to see them race to a 23-13 lead against … THE NBA PLAYERS!

That said, the NBA players were able to make a comeback, thanks to Wembanyama finishing fast breaks and their talent disparity. But again, Team Detlef, the G Leaguers, had more pride. They still raced to a 37-32 lead with Mac McClung getting fouled on a three point s shot attempt. He only went 2-of-3 from the line and Team Pau had a couple unanswered baskets. But at the end of the day, Matas Buzelis made the game winning shot for Team Detlef to get a win over Team Pau.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 4 points but only played 7:44 in the game, the least among ALL players in this contest. He was pathetic to be brutally honest.

Victor Wembanyama in the #NBAAllStar Rising Stars Game:



12 minutes

11 points

7 rebounds (lost a few contested)

1 steal, 2 blocks

5 turnovers

Owned by Alondes Williams twice



The Wemby experience.pic.twitter.com/xO40HdExJA — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) February 17, 2024

Wembanyama led Team Pau with 11 points, while McClung led Team Detlef with 12.

All I have to say is: what a #SoWizards finish to NBA All-Star Weekend.