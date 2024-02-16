Wizards, Delon Wright reach buyout agreement

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wizards and guard Delon Wright have reached a buyout agreement.

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent Greg Lawrence tells ESPN. Another dependable veteran for the Heat’s rotation. pic.twitter.com/rLqQRgPiFM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 16, 2024

Wright intends to sign with the Miami Heat once he clears waivers.

The defensive-minded PG struggled to stay on the court during his Wizards tenure, missing 21 games this season with a knee sprain. Wright missed 32 games last season with an ankle injury.

The Utah product averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 assists off the bench this season, a relatively down year numbers-wise. Wright saw his minutes decrease in recent games, with the buyout seeming more and more likely.

This is a move that works for both sides. Wright is able to contend for a championship on a solid Miami team, while the Wizards open up playing time at the guard position for some of their younger prospects that otherwise wouldn’t have found much playing time. Guards like Johnny Davis and Jared Butler Jr. should see an increase in minutes after the All-Star break.

Wright was a hot name on the trade market just a week ago, but the Wizards decided to hold off on moving him. Now, Wright lands with a title contender while the Wizards clear a roster spot and open up minutes for younger players to develop.

Matt Modderno and Jahadi White will be breaking down the news during a live Bleav in Wizards at 3:30 p.m. EST.