Hope you are enjoying your Fridays before what I call a “wasted snowstorm.” We get enough snow to cover the ground, but it falls on a Saturday. So school classes won’t be canceled, and the federal government won’t have liberal leave. It’s also a three day weekend anyway!

But I digress.

Today is the first day of NBA All-Star Weekend activities, including the Rising Stars Challenge featuring Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly.

So can you bet on Coulibaly’s squad, Team Pau to win the challenge?

Unfortunately, as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday (yes, this post was auto published), DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t have odds on this contest, though there are odds on other events. So I can’t say more beyond that, unless things change.

Sorry guys!

