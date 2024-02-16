Happy Saturday everyone. The Washington Wizards are unfortunately no longer part of All-Star weekend. But here’s a guide on what to watch today!

HBCU Classic

When and where: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to watch: ESPN

Who is playing: The Winston-Salem State Rams (16-8, 5-5 conf.) will play the Virginia Union (11-16, 5-3 conf.) in a CIAA men’s basketball conference matchup. The Rams won the conference tournament last year, but lost to IUP in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament.

All-Star Saturday Night

When and where: Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: TNT

What it is: A skills contest, TWO three point shooting contests, and the slam dunk contest.

Skills Challenge

This is done in three rounds. The first round is a team relay where players dribble, pass and make shots on an obstacle course, the second is a passing drill, and third is simply shooting.

Team Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner who all play for Indy.

Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner who all play for Indy. Team Top Picks: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) Team All-Stars: Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Three Point Contest No. 1: the traditional version

Players attempt 27 three point shots at five areas from NBA range against the clock of 70 seconds. There are two rounds: All eight contestants compete in the first round. The top 3 contestants move on to the second round. Here are the eight players:

Malik Beasley (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Three Point Contest No. 2: Battle of the Sexes (Billed as Stephen vs. Sabrina)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA three point shooting contest, scoring a record 37 of 40 points in the final round. She also challenged Golden State Warriors guard and NBA All-Time career three point shooting leader Stephen Curry to a three point shooting contest. Ultimately, after some banter between the two on social media and on TV, this contest is a go.

Most of the rules of the traditional three point contest will apply, and the number of threes they drain will raise money for their charities. The only differences that you MAY SEE in this contest is that Ionescu will be allowed to shoot with WNBA basketballs from the WNBA/FIBA three point line while Curry will shoot with NBA basketballs from the NBA three point line.

Before you start saying that Ionescu has a considerable handicap.... she has said that she will shoot from the NBA line, which isn’t that much further than the WNBA/FIBA line as it is. It isn’t clear if she will shoot with WNBA or NBA basketballs.

Sabrina Ionescu’s response when the NBA announced her three point contest with Steph Curry states she will be shooting from the WNBA three-point line distance:



️ “I’ll shoot from the NBA line… let’s get it!”



I’m surprised that an NBA vs. WNBA three point shooting contest hasn’t happened yet. So this even should be something fans will want to watch.

Slam dunk contest

Four players, including Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung, last year’s slam dunk champion, will attempt various slam dunks for a chance to get All-Star Saturday’s most talked-about trophy.

All four players will attempt two dunks in the first round. The top two finishers move onto the second round and complete two more dunks.

Here are the contestants:

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks)

In this contest, the judges also get a lot of the spotlight since they are the ones who hand the scores. Here are the judges for this year:

Dominique Wilkins

Fred Jones

Gary Payton

Mitch Richmond

Darnell Hillman

Let us know your thoughts on the events in the comments below.