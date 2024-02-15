The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is about to begin. Let’s preview tomorrow’s events, the Celebrity Game, and the Rising Stars Challenge.

Celebrity Game

Game info

When: Friday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: ESPN

What is it? A 5-on-5 coed basketball game featuring music and entertainment personalities, athletes in other sports, former NBA players, and current WNBA players.

The teams will be “coached” by “First Take” host Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s most well-known journalist, and “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe, who is one of the network's NFL analysts.

Who are on the teams?

Team Shannon

Anuel AA (rapper)

Kai Cenat (YouTuber)

Conor Daly (NASCAR driver)

Walker Hayes (country singer)

Quincy Isaiah (actor)

Jewell Loyd (guard, Seattle Storm)

Micah Parsons (linebacker, Dallas Cowboys)

Lilly Singh (YouTuber)

SiR (singer)

Dylan Wang (actor)

The “assistant coach” is Curtis Jackson. You know him best for this song.

Team Stephen A.

Adam Blackstone (music producer)

Natasha Cloud (guard, Phoenix Mercury)

Jennifer Hudson (singer)

Tristan Jass (YouTuber)

AJ McLean (singer)

Kwame Onwuachi (chef)

Metta World Peace (retired NBA player)

Jack Ryan (basketball entertainer)

C.J. Stroud (quarterback, Houston Texans)

Gianmarco Tamberi (track athlete)

The “assistant coaches” are rapper Lil’ Wayne and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson. We know Wilson’s great at basketball, but since I played 50 Cent’s first big hit, this was Lil’ Wayne’s first hit back in the 20th century. He didn’t get a No. 1 hit until “Lollipop” in 2008!

Why the shade?

This game is simply an exhibition. It is not a reflection on how good the players are in basketball. The best basketball players here would be Loyd, Cloud and World Peace. If this game actually had everyone’s personal money on the line, I guarantee you that these three will be scoring the lion’s share of the points. But I have never seen them singlehandedly win them because ... it’s just for fun and games. So, I expect one of the non-basketball players to win the MVP award.

Rising Stars Challenge

Game info

When: Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: TNT

What is it? A mini tournament of NBA rookies, sophomores and G-League players who are four seven-man teams. They will play in a single elimination tournament with semifinals having a target score of 40 and the final game having a target score of 25.

The seven-man G-League team will be coached by former long-time NBA player Detlef Schrempf, who played for the Indiana Pacers from 1989 through 1993, earning an All-Star appearance in 1993. The remaining coaches: former NBA player Pau Gasol; former NBA player and Pacer (1996-2001) Jalen Rose; and former WNBA player and Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings drafted the NBA players.

The good news for us, in the national storylines as Wizards fans, is that rookie guard Bilal Coulibaly will be on the same team as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama on Team Pau!

Teams

Team Pau

Victor Wembanyama (Rookie, San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Miller (Rookie, Charlotte Hornets)

Brandin Podziemski (Rookie, Golden State Warriors)

Jaime Jaquez. Jr. (Rookie, Miami Heat)

Jabari Smith Jr. (Sophomore, Houston Rockets)

Cason Wallace (Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bilal Coulibaly (Rookie, Washington Wizards)

Team Tamika

Paolo Banchero (Sophomore, Orlando Magic)

Jaden Ivey (Sophomore, Detroit Pistons)

Jalen Duren (Sophomore, Detroit Pistons)

Keegan Murray (Sophomore, Sacramento Kings)

Scoot Henderson (Rookie, Portland Trail Blazers)

Keyonte George (Rookie, Utah Jazz)

Dyson Daniels (Sophomore, New Orleans Pelicans) *

Vince Williams Jr. (Sophomore, Memphis Grizzlies)

* = Daniels is injured and will not play; replaced by Williams Jr.

Team Jalen

Chet Holmgren (Rookie, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Jalen Williams (Sophomore, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Bennedict Mathurin (Sophomore, Indiana Pacers)

Shaedon Sharpe (Sophomore, Portland Trail Blazers) *

Dereck Lively II (Rookie, Dallas Mavericks)

Jordan Hawkins (Rookie, New Orleans Pelicans)

Walker Kessler (Sophomore, Utah Jazz)

Jeremy Sochan (Sophomore, San Antonio Spurs)

* = Sharpe is injured and will not play; replaced by Sochan

Team Detlef

Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)

Emoni Bates (Cleveland Charge)

Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

Ron Holland (G League Ignite)*

Mac McClung (Osceola Magic)

Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)

Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants)

Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce)

* = Holland is injured and will not play; replaced by Bates

Let us know your thoughts on the games in the comments below! GO TEAM PAU!