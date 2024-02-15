Postgame reaction to Deni Avdija’s career night

Wizards forward Deni Avdija had a career night against the Pelicans, recording 43 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. He was 13-24 from the field, 6-10 from three, and 11-13 from the free throw line. Wizards fan Will Clayton joined the Bleav in Wizards podcast for a postgame reaction episode to discuss Avdija’s big night.
Yes, the Wizards lost the game 133-126, but who cares? Just let us enjoy our nice moments when we can get them!
The team is 9-45 so moments worth celebrating are naturally going to be harder to come by. But overall, the Wizards looked pretty good in the game, hitting a franchise record 21 three-pointers. During a rebuild, any time you can play well, have a young player break out, and protect your draft position, you take that.
Per the Wizards PR department:
- Washington forward Deni Avdija notched a game-best and career-high 43 points (13-24 FG, 6-10 3PT, 11-13 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block for his eighth double-double of the season.
- Avdija became the first Wizard to record 40+ points and 15+ rebounds since Moses Malone on Jan. 12, 1987.
- Avdija’s 43 points scored are the most by a Wizards player this season.
- Avdija’s six made three-pointers are a career high.
- Avdija’s 11 made free throws are a career high.
- Avdija has now recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings.
- Avdija has now scored 20+ points in a career-best 10 games on the campaign, including in four straight games for the first time in his career.
- Avdija has now scored in double figures in 36 games this season, including in 21 of his last 25 outings.
- Avdija has now knocked down 2+ three-pointers in 13 total games this season.
