Postgame reaction to Deni Avdija’s career night

Wizards forward Deni Avdija had a career night against the Pelicans, recording 43 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block. He was 13-24 from the field, 6-10 from three, and 11-13 from the free throw line. Wizards fan Will Clayton joined the Bleav in Wizards podcast for a postgame reaction episode to discuss Avdija’s big night.

Yes, the Wizards lost the game 133-126, but who cares? Just let us enjoy our nice moments when we can get them!

The team is 9-45 so moments worth celebrating are naturally going to be harder to come by. But overall, the Wizards looked pretty good in the game, hitting a franchise record 21 three-pointers. During a rebuild, any time you can play well, have a young player break out, and protect your draft position, you take that.

Per the Wizards PR department: