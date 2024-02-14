Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Washington Wizards survey, we ask how you feel about the front office and the recent trade made to send Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks.

Also, the Wizards are looking for a new head coach. Is Brian Keefe the man for this rebuild? Or is this team better suited for someone else?

There won’t be much time to vote, so do it now!

We will share the findings, hopefully around the weekend!