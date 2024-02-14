The Capital City Go-Go have acquired wing R.J. Hampton

The Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate, has acquired athletic 6’4 guard/wing R.J. Hampton from the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In the deal, the Go-Go sent a 2024 G League Draft first-round pick and the returning player rights to Trevion Williams.

Hampton, who until recently was on a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, has played in 170 NBA games. In that time, he’s averaged 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and hit 33.8% of his three-point attempts.

In seven games for the Skyforce, he averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals. In eight games for the Lakeland Magic last season, he averaged 22.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Now that we know what the Go-Go are getting, let’s take a look at what they gave up. Williams has taken his talents overseas (he’s currently playing in Germany) so the Go-Go likely didn’t lose out on much there.

And despite how it might sound, G League Draft picks aren’t especially valuable. For reference, the Go-Go’s 2023 first-round pick, David Muoka, ended up being moved shortly after and isn’t contributing much for the Long Island Nets.

In short, this is exactly the type of low-risk addition the Wizards should be using their G League affiliate for. They essentially give up nothing for the rights to further evaluate a former first-round pick who might still have some unrealized potential.

It’s probably more likely than not he never contributes great value to the Wizards organization but rather than fill out your G League roster with guys who have no chance at playing on an NBA court, at least take a chance on someone who has shown some flashes in the past and has a high pedigree. If he becomes a contributor, you look great for picking him up for next to nothing. If he doesn’t, then no harm, no foul.