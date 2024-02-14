Wizards at Pelicans game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans today at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - OUT

What to watch for

Washington heads to New Orleans as losers of seven-straight games. Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert has surged to begin February, averaging career-highs en route to impressive showings. Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly have struggled shooting the ball, despite getting some open looks from deep. Washington has been playing better basketball as of late, competing on the road against Boston and Dallas despite coming away with close losses.

I would expect similar starters for Washington:

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Jordan Poole

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Marvin Bagley III