Jules Bernard recognized as G League Player of the Week

Jules Bernard, a two-way player for the Washington Wizards and Capital City Go-Go, has been named the G League player of the week for February 5th to February 11th. During that span, Bernard recorded 26.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 steals. He made two-thirds of his field goals and shot better than 90% from the free-throw line.

In 12 regular season games in the G League, Bernard is averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also only seen action for the Wizards in six games, mostly playing in the closing minutes of games that were already out-of-reach. He is the second Go-Go player to win a Player of the Week award, behind Jared Butler.

Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, it would be nice to see the Wizards carve out more minutes for their two-way players to see if they can translate their G League production to NBA games. Teams can never have too many serviceable wings so Bernard would be a welcome addition to their rotation if he’s able to contribute.