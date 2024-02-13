The Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans meet for the second time, with the Pelicans all but certain to sweep the season series. The game in December was a blow-out loss 142-122 for the Wizards who couldn’t stop anything.

The Pelicans are a deep team, with excellent guards, e.g., CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado, and quality bigs (e.g., Valanciunas), and the Wizards offer no resistance neither on the front court nor on the backcourt. Expect another blow-out or make other (better) plans for tonight (especially as it’s Valentine's).

Game Info

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Isaiah Livers (Out)

Pelicans: Cody Zeller (Day-to-Day), Dyson Daniels (Out)

Pregame notes

A game that means little — So yes, Kuzma reportedly turned down playing competitive basketball so he can.... keep playing on the Wizards on low-intensity levels. Not sure what that means. I should say though that while the game means literally nothing for the Wizards (not even ticket sales on the line), it seems that in the competitive and crowded West every game means a lot. So be sure to see the Pelicans launch their heavy artillery early as they need this W, especially after an embarrassing loss to the Lakers a couple days ago.

Zion — Yep, the only reason to watch any part of this game would be if you want to see some massive dunks from Zion Williamson (though don’t expect him to play much defense, not that it will be particularly neeeded).

Flashback: KCP and Dinwiddie lead the Wizards to victory

A couple years ago, the Wizards employed Spencer Dinwiddie and KCP. And they handed the Pelicans a good fight and a loss in D.C. Here are the highlights: