Thank you for your responses to last week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. With my workplace having a snow day, I have some more time to write on this Tuesday during lunch hour.

Last week, we asked you to give a grade for Brian Keefe as the Washington Wizards’ interim head coach. Our over 200 respondents gave him a median grade of C, but 32 percent gave him a B and 13 percent gave him an A.

Wizards fans give Brian Keefe a median grade of C as the interim head coach so far.



CAn't wait to be fired up with @sbnreacts again! pic.twitter.com/pnDgvhOloC — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 13, 2024

The reason why Keefe should get a higher grade would likely be because the Wizards have played noticeably more competitively as of late. Yes, Washington lost seven consecutive games, but five of those six losses were by single digits. Furthermore, the Wizards’ February schedule is top-heavy.

A combined 21 percent of respondents gave Ds and Fs. For them, the Wizards are losing whether Keefe or Wes Unseld, Jr. is the head coach. That, and a negative sentiment around the Wizards in general may also be why they may be more likely to give Keefe a poor grade.

We will have more SB Nation NBA Reacts surveys this week, and they will be fun! I can’t wait to share them!

DraftKings SportsBook is an SB Nation/Vox Media partner.