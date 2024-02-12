Wizards at Mavericks game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards play the Dallas Mavericks today at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - OUT

What to watch for

Washington heads to Dallas to face former Wizard Daniel Gafford just four days after dealing him to the Mavericks. Similarly, newly-acquired Wizards center Richaun Holmes returns to Dallas for the first time since being dealt by them to Washington.

I would expect similar starters for Washington:

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Jordan Poole

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kyle Kuzma

C: Marvin Bagley III