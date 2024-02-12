Wizards at Mavericks game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards play the Dallas Mavericks today at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.
Injuries:
Isaiah Livers (Right hip) - OUT
What to watch for
Washington heads to Dallas to face former Wizard Daniel Gafford just four days after dealing him to the Mavericks. Similarly, newly-acquired Wizards center Richaun Holmes returns to Dallas for the first time since being dealt by them to Washington.
I would expect similar starters for Washington:
PG: Tyus Jones
SG: Jordan Poole
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Marvin Bagley III
