The Washington Wizards play the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here are the odds on various player stats from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win?

The Wizards are 14.5 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 247 points.

Who is expected to lead in other various stats?

For scoring:

Luka Doncic: 31.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

Kyrie Irving: 25.5 (-110 over/-120 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 20.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

For rebounds:

Doncic: 8.5 (-145 over/+114 under)

Deni Avdija: 7.5 (-120 over/-110 under)

For assists:

Doncic: 9.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

Tyus Jones (-135 over/+105 under)

Keep in mind that odds can change quickly after this post. Good luck if you are betting on various stats with today’s game!

