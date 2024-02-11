The All-Star Break is finally almost here, after a long and painful season so far... The trade deadline came and went, and the Washington Wizards are not significantly different after it. They face the Mavericks and Pelicans on the road in two games that matter much more to the home teams than to them.

Game Info

When: Monday, Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

How to watch: Monumental Sports Network

Injury Report

Wizards: Isaiah Livers (Day-to-Day)

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic (Day-to-Day), Dante Exum, Dereck Lively II (Out).

Pregame notes

The Wizards strangely, did not move some of their expiring vet contracts —Much has been said about the Wizards summer moves and no-moves at the Trade Deadline. But can someone please explain to me why the Wizards actively choose to let Tyus Jones walk at the end of the season? Or, alternatively, if you’re going to convince me that he wants to stay long-term in D.C., why would he want to do that when he could be paid and play competitive ball while in his prime?

Aside from this, this might be a game with no centers —

The Wizards just shipped Gafford, and the Mavericks are reportedly missing Dereck Lively II, the rookie who has been excellent at center for them. I guess we’ll see a lot of threes and drives to the rim, and....surely a high score.

Flashback: Beal’s all-time poster dunk

Here’s a nice Beal-era flashback, with Beal slicing through the defense with the poster DUNK and more importantly, the PANDA STAREDOWN against the Mavs: