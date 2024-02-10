If I told you that the Washington Wizards would play two competitive games in consecutive days against playoff bound teams, especially after trading their one legitimate post player, you would tell me that I’m a liar. But that’s what happened in tonight’s 119-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sure, the Wizards lost last night to the Celtics and again tonight to the Sixers. But when the Wizards play a competitive game against two great teams in back-to-back days, I’ll take it. Who cares if the Sixers were missing multiple players including defending NBA MVP Joel Embiid?

Here are some things I liked about tonight’s game:

Tyus Jones led the Wizards with 25 points and 9 assists. In addition, Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija added 21 points each.

While Bilal Coulibaly started off the bench, he did play 30 minutes. He needs to play about that number of minutes every game until the season is over.

The Wizards also won the field goal percentage game against the 76ers, shooting 48.8 percent overall and they shot 13-of-34 from the three point line.

I should point out that the Sixers were up by as many as 15 points in the third quarter. But the Wizards weren’t down by double digits for most of the contest. Baby steps folks!

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia’s scorers with 28 points.

Like many other Wizards games this season, they still turned the ball over a bit more than the Sixers. And the Wizards fouled the Sixers a little bit more than vice versa as well. It’s little things like these that made a winnable game a loss.

But again, I’m not mad. I’m glad that the Wizards are putting up some fight, and are feisty for rebounds, especially with no true big man on the team anymore. Marvin Bagley was Washington’s starting big man tonight, but he played just under 15 minutes.

The Wizards will be off until Wednesday when they head on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET. See you then.