The FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament ends tomorrow in Antwerp, Belgium. Here’s the preview of the games at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen.

Belgium vs. Nigeria

The Cats play D’Tigresses at 10:45 a.m. ET. With both teams punching their ticket to Paris for the Olympics, I would expect to see Washington Mystics signee Julie Vanloo and former Mystics player Emma Meesseman play fewer minutes, as long as they can stay in control of the game. I expect a Belgian victory barring a super hot start by D’Tigresses.

USA vs. Senegal

The Americans will play their last game against the one team that just fell short in the group. Therefore, I don’t expect to see much going on in this game of significance besides American bench players getting extended time.

Speaking about extended time and bench players, I think we will see Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins play more than she did in the previous two games.

Tip off is at 1:15 p.m. ET.