Preview: USA plays Senegal, Belgium plays Nigeria in final day of FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

The Olympic teams have been decided, but it’s always important for all teams to get their feet wet.

By Albert Lee
BASKET-OLY-2024-QUALIFIER-BEL-SEN Photo by DIRK WAEM/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

The FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament ends tomorrow in Antwerp, Belgium. Here’s the preview of the games at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen.

Belgium vs. Nigeria

The Cats play D’Tigresses at 10:45 a.m. ET. With both teams punching their ticket to Paris for the Olympics, I would expect to see Washington Mystics signee Julie Vanloo and former Mystics player Emma Meesseman play fewer minutes, as long as they can stay in control of the game. I expect a Belgian victory barring a super hot start by D’Tigresses.

USA vs. Senegal

The Americans will play their last game against the one team that just fell short in the group. Therefore, I don’t expect to see much going on in this game of significance besides American bench players getting extended time.

Speaking about extended time and bench players, I think we will see Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins play more than she did in the previous two games.

Tip off is at 1:15 p.m. ET.

