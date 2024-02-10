Wizards vs. 76ers game discussion and information

The Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia today at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.

Injuries:

For the Wizards, Patrick Baldwin is day to day while Isaiah Livers is out.

And for the 76ers, Tyrese Maxey is day to day. However, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batam, Mo Bamba and Robert Covington are out.

What to watch for

Yesterday, the Wizards lost, but by a lot less than what we were fearing. Given that the 76ers have many players sitting this game out, hopefully the Wizards can pull off the upset!