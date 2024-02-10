The Washington Wizards are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday in the second night of a back-to-back. After already facing the powerhouse Celtics, Washington is able to catch a slight break against a Joel-Embiid-less Sixers squad.

The Wizards have lost five straight heading into the game against Philly and sit at a meager 9-42; worst of all, the Wizards are at risk of slipping below the Detroit Pistons, who lost nearly 30 consecutive games earlier this season.

The Sixers are not a bad team, but they have severely cratered in reigning MVP Joel Embiid’s absence. Philly has dropped 7 of their last 10, and though recent first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey has been dazzling all season long, the Sixers’ supporting cast simply cannot maintain title contender-level play without Embiid.

None of this is to say the Wizards should be expecting a win; Washington lacks the defensive personnel to stop just about any of the 76ers’ offensive weapons, especially after dealing Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline.

Sixers at Wizards tips off at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Washington then gets just one day off before flying to Dallas to face Luka Dončić and old friend Gafford.