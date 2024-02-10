NBA Draft Roundup: Wizards 2024 mock draft projections after the trade deadline

The Washington Wizards acquired a first-round pick from an in-season trade! They sent Daniel Gafford to Dallas for Richaun Holmes and the better of the Thunder’s or Clippers’ first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. While the pick will likely end up in the 20s, acquiring any first-round pick at the trade deadline may be the biggest sign of a new direction in the franchise.

The last time the Wizards traded for a first-rounder during the season was 2011. As Washington tore down the Gilbert Arenas era, they traded Hilton Armstrong and Kirk Hinrich to the Atlanta Hawks for Mike Bibby, Jordan Crawford, Maurice Evans, and a 2011 1st-round draft pick. Chris Singleton, who was out of the league by 2014, was later selected with the pick and no one involved in the trade has played in at least 6 years.

Michael Winger and Will Dawkins have finally put the franchise on a clear path. They want to acquire draft picks, stay young, and find the superstars. So far, they’ve accomplished those goals as much as possible. The hard part comes next when Winger and Dawkins have to hit on these draft picks. The 2024 Draft class has been labeled as weak and lacking star power, but the good organizations seem to draft solid players every season.

Let’s take a look at the Wizards draft situation now and who experts believe will be picked at their selections. Note that these selections have not yet incorporated the deadline deals, so the mock drafters made the late first-round selection for the Clippers or Thunder. I think the exercise is useful to see which players are generally in range of the selection. Check out the rest of BF’s draft coverage here!

Wizards Draft Picks

First Round—Own selection, Projected: Top 3

The Wizards currently have their own selection in this draft, but this pick was traded to the Rockets in the Russell Westbrook-John Wall swap. It is protected 1-12 in 2024, 1-10 in 2025, and 1-8 in 2026. If it has not been conveyed as a first by 2026, the Wizards will only give up two second-round selections. Washington has swap rights with Phoenix (and Memphis is involved as well), but that’s all irrelevant unless the Wizards win some games.

First Round—Better of OKC or LAC selection, Projected: Mid-to-late 20s

The Mavericks acquired this pick by giving up swap rights to their 2028 draft pick to OKC. The Thunder and Clippers are 3rd and 4th in the West, respectively. The pick could look a bit better by season’s end, but both teams seem poised to stay in the West’s top 6.

Second Round—Suns, Projected: Late 40s-Early 50s

We can all thank Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause for this selection.

Mock Draft selections

#3—Cody Williams, SF, Colorado

#27—Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette

#44—Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke

#3—Alexandre Sarr, C, Perth Wildcats (France)

#24—Bobi Klintman, PF, Cairns Taipans (Wake Forest)

#3—Zaccharie Risacher, SF, JL Bourg (France)

#26—Johnny Furphy, SF, Kansas

#48—Coleman Hawkins, PF, Illinois

#2—Sarr

#24—Klintman

#2—Sarr

#24—Carlton “Bub” Carrington, PG, Pitt

#3—Reed Sheppard, SG, Kentucky

#24—Dillion Jones, F, Weber St.