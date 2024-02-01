 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WNBA Free Agency 2024: Mystics sign Emily Engstler to training camp contract

Engstler was on the Mystics’ training camp roster last season.

By Albert Lee
Washington Mystics v Minnesota Lynx Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

On Thursday, the Washington Mystics announced that they signed free agent forward Emily Engstler to a training camp contract.

Engstler played two seasons from 2022-23 where she played mostly in a reserve capacity for the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx. Engstler was also on the Mystics’ training camp roster in 2023, though she did not make the opening day roster.

In a statement, General Manager Mike Thibault said the following:

“Emily demonstrated in our training camp last year the ability to play both forward positions. She has continued to expand her offensive game while remaining an excellent rebounder, an area we hope to vastly improve in as a team this coming season. We are excited about the growth she has ahead of her.”

