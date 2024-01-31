The NBA Draft to become a two-day event

There had been various reports over the last several months that the NBA would split the NBA Draft into two days, one round for each day. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that will start with this June's draft.

The draft, which will be held at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, will consist of the first round on Wednesday, June 26, and the second round on Thursday, June 27. This is relevant for the Wizards this year as they currently would have their own first-round pick and are owed a second-round pick by Phoenix.

This is even more relevant for the Wizards in the long run as they are seemingly hoarding future second-round picks are a likely to acquire more prior to this year’s trade deadline. So for Wizards fans, this will make it a lot easier for everyone to still awake long enough to see who the team actually selects in that round.

For last year’s draft, I was joined by Bullets Forever’s Kevin Broom and Dominique Nelson of the Wizards of Gallery Place podcast for a live episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast during the event as a way to raise money for charity. We will be doing that again this year but now spread over two days.

During last year’s show, and immediately prior to the draft, NBA Draft analyst and former agent Matt Babcock joined our live stream to inform us that the Wizards were going to select Bilal Coulibaly. I can’t promise we will break major news again during this year’s show but we still hope you’ll tune in with us, nonetheless. Plus, now we’ll have two days' worth of opportunities to break news.