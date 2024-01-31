The Washington Wizards will play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Expected odds winner

The Wizards are 12 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 236.5 points. Given that the Clippers are a Top 4 team in the Western Conference, this is not surprising.

Expected statistical leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Kawhi Leonard: 27.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 22.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

For assists:

James Harden: 9.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

Tyus Jones: 7.5 (-125 over/-105 under)

For rebounds:

Mason Plumlee: 7.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

Daniel Gafford: 7.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Good luck with tonight’s game!

