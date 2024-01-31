The Washington Wizards will play the Los Angeles Clippers tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.
Expected odds winner
The Wizards are 12 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 236.5 points. Given that the Clippers are a Top 4 team in the Western Conference, this is not surprising.
Expected statistical leaders
The expected scoring leaders are:
- Kawhi Leonard: 27.5 (-105 over/-125 under)
- Kyle Kuzma: 22.5 (-125 over/-105 under)
For assists:
- James Harden: 9.5 (-115 over/-115 under)
- Tyus Jones: 7.5 (-125 over/-105 under)
For rebounds:
- Mason Plumlee: 7.5 (-135 over/+105 under)
- Daniel Gafford: 7.5 (-105 over/-125 under)
Good luck with tonight’s game!
