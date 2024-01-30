Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Isaiah Livers (OUT, hip)

Clippers: Ivica Zubac (OUT, calf); Moussa Diabate (OUT, hand)

Pregame Notes

The last time the Washington Wizards won at home was on Friday, December 29 against the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the Wizards have lost eight straight home games and hope to end that losing streak when the Los Angeles Clippers come to town. That’s highly unlikely as the Clippers have the better advantage odds wise and offensively.

Since the coaching change for Washington, it seems that their offense and defense has come up a bit under Brian Keefe. The acquiring of Marvin Bagley III has shown tremendous value as he helps defensively and on the boards. These changes don’t mean they’ll be a tremendous turnaround for Washington but progression is always better than decline.