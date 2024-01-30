The Washington Wizards will not have any All-Stars. But they will be represented in All-Star Weekend with guard Bilal Coulibaly being named to the 2024 Rising Stars Challenge earlier today. Coulibaly is averaging 8.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.

In a press release, Coulibaly said the following:

I am incredibly proud to represent the Wizards organization, the DMV, and our fans at All-Star Weekend. I am also humbled for the opportunity to play as a representative of France on this worldwide stage. This is an honor I share with my coaches and teammates because they have all been so helpful in the development of my game and my adjustment to the NBA.

The Rising Stars Challenge is made up of NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players. The 28-player pool will be divided into four seven-man teams.

The G League players will be on a team coached by former NBA All-Star player Detlef Schrempf. Coulibaly will be selected in a draft among the remaining three coaches: former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol, former WNBA All-Star and Indiana Fever franchise player Tamika Catchings, and former NBA player and now ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose. That draft is on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.