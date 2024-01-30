NBA Draft round-up: taking a look at the current projected top-five

If the NBA season ended today, the Wizards would have the second-best odds in the NBA Draft lottery standings. They are currently three games back of Detroit for the top odds and half of a game ahead of San Antonio.
Below is a round-up of the latest major mock drafts and big boards and who each outlet has in their top five. One thing that immediately stands out is how few of these top-fives include college basketball players.
The Ringer
- Zaccharie Risacher, 6-8, SF, JL Bourg
- Alexandre Sarr, 7-1, PF/C, Perth Wildcats
- Nikola Topic, 6-5, PG, KK Crvena Zvezda
- Reed Sheppard, 6-3, PG/SG, Kentucky
- Cody Williams, 6-7, SF, Colorado
ESPN
- Alexandre Sarr
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Cody Williams
- Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-5. SG, Baylor
- Ron Holland, 6-6. SF, G League Ignite
Tankathon
- Alexandre Sarr
- Nikola Topic
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Ja’Kobe Walter
- Ron Holland
Yahoo!
- Cody Williams
- Alexandre Sarr
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Ja’Kobe Walter
- Ron Holland
Bleacher Report
- Alexandre Sarr
- Nikola Topic
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Ron Holland
- Mata Buzelis, 6-8, SF, G League Ignite
Who would be in your top-five players you’d like the Wizards to consider? Also, let us know in the comments if you’d like to see a more thorough evaluation of any specific players and I can make sure to provide that over the next few weeks.
