NBA Draft round-up: taking a look at the current projected top-five

Here’s a look at who is currently projected around the Wizards’ range.

By Matt Modderno
All Star Game - Paris
Zaccharie Risacher driving for Team France
Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images,

If the NBA season ended today, the Wizards would have the second-best odds in the NBA Draft lottery standings. They are currently three games back of Detroit for the top odds and half of a game ahead of San Antonio.

Below is a round-up of the latest major mock drafts and big boards and who each outlet has in their top five. One thing that immediately stands out is how few of these top-fives include college basketball players.

The Ringer

  1. Zaccharie Risacher, 6-8, SF, JL Bourg
  2. Alexandre Sarr, 7-1, PF/C, Perth Wildcats
  3. Nikola Topic, 6-5, PG, KK Crvena Zvezda
  4. Reed Sheppard, 6-3, PG/SG, Kentucky
  5. Cody Williams, 6-7, SF, Colorado
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Colorado
Cody Williams dunking for Colorado
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN

  1. Alexandre Sarr
  2. Zaccharie Risacher
  3. Cody Williams
  4. Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-5. SG, Baylor
  5. Ron Holland, 6-6. SF, G League Ignite

Tankathon

  1. Alexandre Sarr
  2. Nikola Topic
  3. Zaccharie Risacher
  4. Ja’Kobe Walter
  5. Ron Holland
Austin Spurs v G League Ignite
Ron Holland dunking for G League Ignite
Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Yahoo!

  1. Cody Williams
  2. Alexandre Sarr
  3. Zaccharie Risacher
  4. Ja’Kobe Walter
  5. Ron Holland

Bleacher Report

  1. Alexandre Sarr
  2. Nikola Topic
  3. Zaccharie Risacher
  4. Ron Holland
  5. Mata Buzelis, 6-8, SF, G League Ignite
G League Ignite v Sioux Falls Skyforce
Matas Buzelis shooting for G League Ignite
Photo by Dave Eggen/NBAE via Getty Images

Who would be in your top-five players you’d like the Wizards to consider? Also, let us know in the comments if you’d like to see a more thorough evaluation of any specific players and I can make sure to provide that over the next few weeks.

