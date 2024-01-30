NBA Draft round-up: taking a look at the current projected top-five

If the NBA season ended today, the Wizards would have the second-best odds in the NBA Draft lottery standings. They are currently three games back of Detroit for the top odds and half of a game ahead of San Antonio.

Below is a round-up of the latest major mock drafts and big boards and who each outlet has in their top five. One thing that immediately stands out is how few of these top-fives include college basketball players.

Zaccharie Risacher, 6-8, SF, JL Bourg Alexandre Sarr, 7-1, PF/C, Perth Wildcats Nikola Topic, 6-5, PG, KK Crvena Zvezda Reed Sheppard, 6-3, PG/SG, Kentucky Cody Williams, 6-7, SF, Colorado

Alexandre Sarr Zaccharie Risacher Cody Williams Ja’Kobe Walter, 6-5. SG, Baylor Ron Holland, 6-6. SF, G League Ignite

Alexandre Sarr Nikola Topic Zaccharie Risacher Ja’Kobe Walter Ron Holland

Cody Williams Alexandre Sarr Zaccharie Risacher Ja’Kobe Walter Ron Holland

Alexandre Sarr Nikola Topic Zaccharie Risacher Ron Holland Mata Buzelis, 6-8, SF, G League Ignite

Who would be in your top-five players you’d like the Wizards to consider? Also, let us know in the comments if you’d like to see a more thorough evaluation of any specific players and I can make sure to provide that over the next few weeks.