Wizards at Spurs Discussion and Game Information

The Washington Wizards are in Texas for a road game with the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET start and will be shown on Monumental Sports Network. This is the second and final meeting this season for both teams as the Spurs took the first game, 131-127, on the Wizards home court on Saturday, January 20.

Injury Report for both teams

The only injury for the Wizards is Isaiah Livers who will be out tonight with a hip injury. The Spurs possibly won’t have Zach Collins who is questionable for tonight as well.

Odds for tonight’s game

The Wizards are coming off a road win over the Detroit Pistons. That doesn’t say a lot as neither team is good this season. The odds for tonight’s match have the Spurs as the favorite with a minus 4 and an over/under of 241.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.