The Washington Wizards will play the San Antonio Spurs tonight at 8 p.m. ET Here are the betting odds, as listed on DraftKings.com.

Expected Odds winner

The Wizards are 4 point underdogs tonight. The over/under is 240.5 points. I’m surprised the Wizards aren’t bigger underdogs because the Spurs are on a winning streak.

Expected scoring leaders

The expected scoring leaders are:

Victor Wembanyama: 25.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

For assists:

Tre Jones: 8.5 (+114 over/-145 under)

Tyus Jones: 6.5 (+105 over/-135 under)

For rebounds:

Wembanyama: 11.5 (-140 over/+110 under)

Kuzma: 7.5 (+100 over/-130 under)

Good luck with today’s game. Hopefully the Wizards will get another much-needed road win!

