The Washington Wizards play the San Antonio Spurs tonight. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Monday, January 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Isaiah Livers (out, hip)

Spurs: Charles Bassey (out, knee); Zach Collins (day to day, ankle)

Pregame Notes

We are in Game 3 of the Brian Keefe Era. So far, the Wizards have gone 1-1 since he took over for Wes Unseld, Jr., and Washington is coming off a win against the Detroit Pistons.

Since the Wizards lost to the Spurs on Jan. 20, San Antonio has started to get on a hot streak of sorts. They are on a two game win streak after home wins against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves on back-to-back nights.

After beating one of the Western Conference teams, rebuilding teams like the Spurs will often regress against another rebuilding team like the Wizards. But the Wizards aren’t known for shifting momentum, so … we shall see how Bilal Coulibaly and Washington fare against Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio!