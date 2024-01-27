Wizards at Jazz Discussion and Game Information

The Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons today at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. Here is some last minute information as we head toward tipoff.

Wizards interim head coach Brian Keefe is the man in charge for the second time as he looks to knock off the 5-39 Pistons. Washington and Detroit have split the season series thus far, with each side winning on the road. The Wizards will look to continue that theme on Saturday in Detroit.

Leave your comments below.