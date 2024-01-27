The Washington Wizards will play the Detroit Pistons on the road today at 12 p.m. ET. Here are the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Who is expected to win the game?

The Wizards are 2 point underdogs. The over/under for total scoring is 243.5 points. I call this game the Tank Bowl, let alone the “Ineptitude Bowl”

Who are expected to be the leading producers?

For scoring:

Kyle Kuzma: 23.5 (-105 over/-125 under)

Bojan Bogdanovic: 19.5 (-115 over/-115 under)

For assists:

Tyus Jones: 7.5 (-130 over/+100 under)

For rebounds:

Jalen Duren: 11.5 (-135 over/+105 under)

Daniel Gafford: 7.5 (+110 over/-140 under)

Good luck with the game!

*DraftKings Sportsbook is an SB Nation/Vox Media Partner. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, here is the info from the bottom of our webpage. CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (CO/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA/MD/MI/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY), (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).