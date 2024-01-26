Game Info

When: Saturday, January 27 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Injuries

Wizards: Isaiah Livers (QUESTIONABLE, hip)

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (PROBABLE, knee); Cazalon (OUT, ankle)

Pregame Notes

Twice in one month both of these teams will have met, this meeting being the third overall for the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons. The season series is tied 1-1 with the most recent meeting being on Monday January 15 which the Pistons won 129-117.

Neither team is the best, in fact, they’re both the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Somehow the Wizards managed to be the underdogs in this matchup despite being only two games better than the Pistons. The Wizards are on a six-game losing streak and hopefully that can be broken while on the road in Detroit.

Washington is now adjusting to a new coach, interim at that. Recently the organization relieved Wes Unseld, Jr. of being head coach and moved him to a front office role. Brian Keefe was moved into the interim coaching role. His first game as head coach was in the loss to the Utah Jazz. Washington plans to coach search in the offseason.