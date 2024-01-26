Live: Who should be the next permanent head coach of the Washington Wizards?

As I’m sure everyone is aware by now, Wes Unseld Jr. has been relieved of his head coaching duties. Lead assistant coach Brian Keefe has been promoted to the interim head coaching spot. But who is likely to get the job long-term?

Jahadi White and I will be discussing that today at 1:50 p.m. EST on the Bleav in Wizards podcast. We’ll cover Keefe’s resume and why he has a good shot to keep the job moving forward as well as some other noteworthy names. So feel free to join us in the YouTube chat during to offer your suggestions on possible candidates.

White will provide some insights as to what type of head coach makes the most sense for this group in the future, based on his own experience with a rebuilding team. He also played for a legendary coach in John Thompson II so he can share some key characteristics they should look for.

We’ll go over other potential candidates and specific names that could get some consideration. That list will include a few former Washington players like Juwan Howard, Jerry Stackhouse, and Gilbert Arenas. As well as a few other national names that make some sense.

Let us know in the comments who you’d like to see them interview this offseason!