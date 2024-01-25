The Washington Wizards lose their sixth straight game, this time to the Utah Jazz, 123-108.

Interim Head Coach Brian Keefe set the tone early for the Wizards taking a timeout after the 1st minute of play after seeing the Wizards giving up two easy baskets. It was clear he was trying to set the tone for the Wizards’ defense, but unfortunately the team just did not meet the challenge on this evening.

Utah led a balance attack putting six players in double figures, including 29 points from All-Star Lauri Markkanen. Their balance attack was due to their willingness to share the ball. The Jazz tallied 34 assists on the evening, shot 52 percent from the field and 42 percent behind the arc. The Wizards just could not sharpen their defensive rotations.

On the other end, the Jazz went to a zone defense in the 2nd quarter and the Wizards struggled to get points out of it. After missing a number of open shots in the middle of the zone, the Jazz begin to gain separation and never looked back.

Although Kuzma was able to tally a team-high 26 points, he did it on 24 shots, including shooting 1 for 8 behind the arc. He just could not get into a consistent rhythm, nor could anyone else on the team.

Wizards get a day off tomorrow and then get back on the court for a noon matinee against the Detroit Pistons in Motown.

Marvin Bagley continues to perform well

Bagley finished with double figures (14 points) for the 5th straight game in as many games. Tonight the Jazz were able to keep him off the glass (3 rebounds, only 1 was offensive), particularly the offensive glass, where he has done a lot of his damage in this short tenure as a Wizard.