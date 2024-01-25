Wizards name Brian Keefe as interim head coach

The Washington Wizards did not take long to choose head coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s temporary successor. Assistant coach Brian Keefe has been named as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season, the team announced via press release on Thursday.

Keefe has served as Unseld’s lead assistant since July. Keefe has yet to accrue any experience as an NBA head coach. But he does comes with wealth of experience as an assistant with various franchises.

Keefe has had multi-year stints as an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets (2021-2023), Oklahoma City Thunder (2019-20, 2007-2014), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-2019), and New York Knicks (2014-16). He started off his NBA career as a video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs in 2005.

The team also announced that it would be conducting a “comprehensive head coach search” at season’s end.

But until then, it’s Keefe’s show to run.