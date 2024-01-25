Live reaction: Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards Head Coach, Brian Keefe named interim

As we already covered earlier this morning, Wes Unseld Jr. is out as Wizards head coach. But why now? What happens next?

Osman Baig and I will be breaking all that down on Bleav in Wizards today at 10 a.m. EST. Please feel free to join us in the YouTube chat during and share your favorite memory of Unseld Jr.'s tenure as head coach.

Brian Keefe, a long-time veteran assistant and the Wizards lead assistant, has been named the interim head coach. We will cover that move as well.

We'll cover why this move happened when it did, what happens next for the team, what happens next for him, and we can even get into the type of coach we'd like to see replace him longer term.

As always, let us know if there's any other aspects of the move you'd like us to discuss.