Wizards vs. Jazz Discussion and Game Information

The Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. Here is some last minute information as we head toward tipoff.
A new era of Wizards' basketball commences tonight, as the Wizards will play their first game without Wes Unseld Jr, who was moved to a front office role. The question is what immediate impact will that have on this team. Well, we won't have to wait. Tonight should be interesting.
Leave your comments below.
Loading comments...