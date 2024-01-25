Wizards vs. Jazz Discussion and Game Information

The Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz tonight at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network. Here is some last minute information as we head toward tipoff.

A new era of Wizards' basketball commences tonight, as the Wizards will play their first game without Wes Unseld Jr, who was moved to a front office role. The question is what immediate impact will that have on this team. Well, we won't have to wait. Tonight should be interesting.

