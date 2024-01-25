On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that Wes Unseld, Jr. will no longer be the head coach of the team. He will be moved into a front office advisory position.

Unseld went 77-130 in about two and a half seasons in Washington.

In a press release sent to the media, Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger said, “After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team. Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”

An interim head coach will be named later today. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.